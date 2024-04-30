UN: North Korea Violated Arms Sanctions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The findings of the UN sanctions monitoring team indicate that North Korea has violated arms sanctions by supplying“Hwasong-11” missiles to Russia.

Reuters reported on Monday, April 29th, citing the results of the UN sanctions monitors' review presented to the Security Council's committee, that remnants of North Korean ballistic missiles have been seen in Ukraine.

According to this report, Russia has used“Hwasong-11” ballistic missiles in its missile attacks against Ukraine, which are produced in North Korea, and remnants of these missiles have been confirmed in Russia's January 2 attack on the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that“Hwasong-11” ballistic missiles were first tested by North Korea in 2019.

Russia and North Korea have not yet responded to the UN's new findings, which accuse Pyongyang of violating arms sanctions.

North Korea and China are accused of supporting Russia's conflict against Ukraine by providing military support and ammunition.

