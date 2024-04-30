King Charles' Trust For Harry 'Long Gone' Duke Of Sussex Is 'Suffering Consequences Of His Actions': Royal Expert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry is going to London on May 8 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games to honour wounded military members and veterans. While people are curious to see if the Royal Family will warmly welcome the Duke of Sussex, senior members have reportedly“left him alone”. The event supports wounded military members and veterans.\"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry,\" Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital. The American commentator, the host of the \"To Di For Daily\" podcast, regularly covers updates related to the British Royal Family Read: Prince Harry 'worried' about William's children George, Charlotte, and Louis\"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions, Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family,” Schofield said king understands this well, as per Schofield, while Harry believes he hasn't done anything wrong by revealing family secrets for money. This false belief worries everyone who was once close to Harry, she said Read: Prince Harry wants to spend more time with family in UK but can't as...\"The king is happy to spend time with his youngest son but will remain guarded to protect the people that he loves and who have shown him unconditional loyalty. Harry will always have access to his father, but the trust is long gone,\" Schofield added Read: King Charles keeps the 'door open' for Prince Harry, not for Meghan MarkleHarry has had issues with the Royal Family since he stopped his Royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan said they moved because the British media was too intrusive and showed racist attitudes Family going through health crisisThe Royal Family is in the middle of a health crisis at the moment. King Charles, as well as his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is undergoing cancer treatment. The exact nature of their individual diseases have not been disclosed.

