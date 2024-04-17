Uzbekistan Vs Malaysia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Group D matches will kick-start today as Uzbekistan takes on Malaysia at 4pm at Khalifa International Stadium.

Ahead of the clash, Uzbekistan coach Timur Kapadze said an opening win will put his team in good stead as they look to repeat their 2018 title-winning feat and seal a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is being realistic about their chances as head coach Juan Garrido hopes that the opportunity to go up against a 'bigger' side like

Uzbekistan will serve as motivation for his players to rise to the occasion.

Uzbekistan's second goal!

Luqman Hakim's attempt!

Jasurbek Jaloliddinov's goal!

FULL TIME

90+3' Muhammad Abu Khalil (Malaysia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90+1' Attempt missed. Diyor Holmatov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

90' Attempt saved. Husain Norchaev (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

89' Alif Zikri (Malaysia U23) is shown the yellow card.

88' Delay in match because of an injury Alibek Davronov (Uzbekistan U23).

88' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev replaces Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov.

88' Substitution, Malaysia U23. Alif Zikri replaces Fergus Tierney.

87' Offside, Uzbekistan U23. Ibrokhim Ibragimov is caught offside.

83' GOAL! Uzekistan 2 - 0 Malaysia

83' ⚽ Goal! Uzbekistan U23 2, Malaysia U23 0. Ulug'bek Khoshimov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Husain Norchaev.

80' Delay in match because of an injury Safwan Mazlan (Malaysia U23).

80' Attempt saved. Diyor Holmatov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ulug'bek Khoshimov.

75' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Ibrokhim Ibragimov replaces Jasurbek Jaloliddinov.

72' Attempt blocked. Najmuddin Akmal (Malaysia U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

70' Substitution, Malaysia U23. G. Daryl Sham replaces Mukhairi Ajmal.

68' Attempt blocked. Alisher Odilov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diyor Holmatov.

63' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Diyor Holmatov replaces Umarali Rahmonaliyev.

63' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Ulug'bek Khoshimov replaces Ruslanbek Jiyanov.

61' Substitution, Malaysia U23. Haqimi Azim Rosli replaces Luqman Hakim.

60' Attempt missed. Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Saidazamat Mirsaidov.

60' Attempt blocked . Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

58' Delay in match because of an injury Luqman Hakim (Malaysia U23).

51' Attempt missed. Umarali Rahmonaliyev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

46' Delay in match because of an injury Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Uzbekistan U23).

45' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Husain Norchaev replaces Otabek Jo'raqo'ziev.

Second Half begins

Uzbekistan U23 1, Malaysia U23 0.

45' Substitution, Malaysia U23. Muhammad Abu Khalil replaces Syahir Bashah.

45' Substitution, Malaysia U23. Najmuddin Akmal replaces Aliff Izwan.

HALF TIME

45+4'

45+2' Attempt missed . Alibek Davronov (Uzbekistan U23) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Umarali Rahmonaliyev with a cross following a corner.

44' Attempt blocked. Alisher Odilov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Umarali Rahmonaliyev.

32' Attempt saved. Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abduvohid Ne'matov.

26' Safwan Mazlan (Malaysia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22' Attempt missed. Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

22' Attempt missed. Muhammadqodir Hamraliev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

22' Attempt blocked. Abdurauf Bo'riyev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

22' Attempt blocked. Alibek Davronov (Uzbekistan U23) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jasurbek Jaloliddinov with a cross.

22' Attempt missed. Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

22' Attempt blocked. Alisher Odilov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jasurbek Jaloliddinov.

11' GOAL! Uzekistan 1 - 0 Malaysia

11' ⚽ Goal! Uzbekistan U23 1, Malaysia U23 0. Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Uzbekistan U23) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

9' Syahir Bashah (Malaysia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

9' Penalty Uzbekistan U23. Ruslanbek Jiyanov draws a foul in the penalty area.

5'Attempt missed. Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alisher Odilov.

Match begins

LINE UPS

Uzbekistan v Malaysia

We are minutes away from kick off and both the teams are set to go head to head in their Group D opener!

⚽⚽⚽

Get to know the teams!

Uzbekistan

Malaysia