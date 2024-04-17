EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE Reschedules Publication of Annual Report 2023 from 30 April to 18 April 2024

17.04.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE Reschedules Publication of Annual Report 2023 from 30 April to 18 April 2024 April 17, 2024 (19:15 CEST) – MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI” or the“Company”, ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), announces a new date for the publication of its Annual Report 2023. MGI - Media and Games Invest SE announces that it reschedules the publication of its Annual Report 2023 to Thursday, 18 April 2024. The previous publication date for the Annual Report was 30 April 2024.

Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

..., ...

Danesh Zare

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+46 70 916 7932

... About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games as well as AI driven contextual data solutions. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has three secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; ....



17.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

