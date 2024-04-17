Egypt, Serbia Leaders Vow To Bolster Ties, Discuss Mideast, Ukraine Crises

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday reaffirmed their strong historical ties and commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

The two leaders spoke by phone, discussing a range of issues including regional developments, particularly the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Al-Sisi emphasized the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for international cooperation to deliver humanitarian aid and protect civilians.



He warned of the dangers of continued escalation and the potential for a wider regional conflict.

The phone call also addressed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and its global ramifications. Both presidents agreed on the importance of continued dialogue and coordination.

Their conversation comes just over a year after Al-Sisi's landmark visit to Serbia in July 2022, the first by an Egyptian leader in nearly five decades. The visit marked a significant step forward in bilateral relations, with the signing of several cooperation agreements and the launch of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Building on this momentum, Cairo and Belgrade initiated expert-level talks in 2023 to explore the possibility of a free trade agreement.

“This phone call underscores the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Egypt and Serbia,” a statement from the Egyptian presidency said.



“The two leaders expressed their keenness to further enhance cooperation across all fields for the mutual benefit of both nations.”