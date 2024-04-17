Milliporesigma Inspires Students To Explore STEM Careers With 2024 Curiosity Cube Tour

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Curiosity Cube mobile science lab plans to reach 45,000 students in 14 countries

Lessons educate students on sustainability topics, such as renewable energy and recycled materials Reinforces company commitment to increase equity in STEM education; addresses growing need for students to pursue STEM careers

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2024 /3BL/ - MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, officially kicked off its global 2024 Curiosity Cube tour today in Darmstadt, Germany. The solar-powered shipping containers turned mobile science labs are once again visiting communities across North America and Europe. MilliporeSigma's goal is to engage 45,000 students to increase access to hands-on STEM education for students through interactive science experiences.

“Recent data shows students between 8 and 13 years old are interested in science and math, with most calling these subjects fun and exciting. Yet, this interest and enthusiasm is not translating into students pursuing STEM careers, as they find it hard to see themselves as scientists,” said Tim Jaeger, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for the Life Science business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.“Our Curiosity Cube encourages children's scientific curiosity with hands-on experiments showcasing real-world applications. Students also meet our employees, who can be role models for the incredible range of STEM careers that are possible.”

For the 2024 tour, the Curiosity Cube is sporting a new look, displaying photos of young scientists who are children of MilliporeSigma employees. These employees work in a range of roles at the company from project management and human resources to manufacturing and supply chain. This helps illustrate the numerous career options available in STEM.

The hands-on experiments are led by local MilliporeSigma employees at each stop who guide lessons focused on sustainability using the lifecycle of a t-shirt as an example. Students will:



Learn about synthetic and natural fibers, examining them through microscopes and categorizing them based on their level of sustainability.

Design and test a windmill that produces enough renewable energy to power a model t-shirt factory. Use a threading machine to learn how old clothing can be sorted, shredded into fibers, and re-spun into thread for new garments.

In North America, the Curiosity Cube already embarked on its sixth tour, with 137 events across the U.S. and Canada, including Austin, Boston, Cleveland, Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Seattle, St. Louis, Toronto, and more.

Embarking on its third tour of Europe, the Curiosity Cube will host 150 events. Stops include communities across Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the U.K. MilliporeSigma also operates stationary Curiosity Cubes at its sites in St. Louis, USA and Darmstadt, Germany. This underscores the company's commitment to the communities where many of its employees live and work.

To learn more about the Curiosity Cube mobile science lab and view the 2024 tour schedule, visit TheCuriosityCube and follow the Curiosity Cube on Instagram @curiositycube_milliporesigma.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 28,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

Around 63,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2023, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark“Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit .

Follow MilliporeSigma on Twitter @MilliporeSigma, on Facebook @MilliporeSigma and on LinkedIn .

All Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the EMD Group website. In case you are a resident of the U.S. or Canada please go to /subscribe to register again for your online subscription of this service as our newly introduced geo-targeting requires new links in the email. You may later change your selection or discontinue this service.