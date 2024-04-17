'Emotional Moment For Me': PM Modi Watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak On Ipad Barefooted, Offers Prayers (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 17) observed the Surya Tilak ceremony performed on the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The Prime Minister watched the video on an iPad after his election rally in Assam's Nalbari.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed the emotional significance of the moment and said, "After my Nalbari rally, I witnessed the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like millions of Indians, this is a deeply emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami celebration in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak infuse our lives with energy and inspire our nation to achieve new heights of glory."

The Surya Tilak ceremony on Ram Lalla's idol was conducted precisely at noon on Wednesday, using an intricate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses to direct sunbeams onto the deity's forehead. PM Modi, during his Assam rally, encouraged attendees to illuminate their mobile phone flashlights to mark the divine occasion.

This Ram Navami marks the first celebration since the consecration of the Ram idol at the newly constructed temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Prakash Gupta, the temple spokesperson, revealed that the Surya Tilak lasted for approximately 4-5 minutes, with focused sunlight directly illuminating the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol. To ensure safety and adherence to COVID-19 protocols, temple authorities restricted devotees from entering the sanctum sanctorum during the ceremony.

Dr. DP Kanungo, Chief Scientist at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, affirmed the successful execution of the planned Surya Tilak at 12:00 pm. Dr. S K Panigrahi, another scientist involved in the project, emphasized the project's objective to highlight the 'tilak' on Lord Ram's forehead every Ram Navami, using sunlight directed precisely at noon in the Chaitra month annually.