Luis Enrique Praises Kylian Mbappe As 'Unquestionable Leader' After PSG's Champions League Win Over Barcelona

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite not donning the captain's armband in Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League triumph over Barcelona (1-4, 4-6 agg.) on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappé (25) received effusive praise from his manager Luis Enrique, who lauded the Frenchman as the team's unquestionable leader.

Following a subdued performance in the first-leg loss at Parc des Princes a week earlier, Mbappé faced heightened expectations to deliver and propel his side to the competition's semi-finals, especially amid speculations about his potential departure from PSG after this season's Champions League campaign.

While Mbappe occasionally drifted out of the game, he ultimately proved pivotal on the night, scoring twice to secure Les Parisiens' progression. While emphasising PSG's collective effort, Luis Enrique singled out individual performances, highlighting the contributions of Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, and Mbappé.

"Mbappe was the undisputed leader of the team. His pressure, alongside Ousmane and Bradley (Barcola), allowed us to press with five men, making the team significantly stronger when he leads by example," remarked Luis Enrique during his post-match press conference.

