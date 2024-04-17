Microsoft Employee Fired After 33 Years At Company, Worked On Windows 95; Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Microsoft's Director of Learning and Development (L&D), Jeff Bogdan, abruptly lost his job after serving at the company for over 30 years.
He shared his amazing experience at Microsoft on social media a few days after losing his job.
Taking to LinkedIn, Bogdan wrote: "My 33-year run with the wonderful Microsoft come to a close in February, when my job was eliminated." He stated that his "job elimination was the result of HR adopting the hub and spoke model for L&D that I was pitching."
Bogdan had a significant part in three Microsoft products, according to his post: Windows 95, Zune, and Windows Phone. He said that his "biggest payoff" occurred two years ago when he successfully pitched for and was hired for an L&D position at Windows.
He went on to say that HR's adoption of the hub-and-spoke approach for L&D, which he was advocating, was the reason he was fired. "Sadly, when my division already had their L&D team in place, there wasn't a seat at the table for me," he said.
"My premise was that, after successfully spreading a "learn-it-all" mindset throughout the org, it was time to spread a "teach-it-all" mindset to accompany this. I focused on organizing the learning investments for a 2,000-person org, and then worked to align that with learning & development offerings from our parent orgs and from central HR," he wrote.
"After ample contemplation, I have determined that I am nothing close to the "R word". I still want to offer so much more. Thus, I'm starting the process of looking for a second career," he continued.
Bogdan is looking for a "second career," and he says consulting is a straightforward place to start.
The post was shared by Bogdan only a few days ago. It has received several comments and more than 2,800 replies since then.
MENAFN17042024007385015968ID1108106897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.