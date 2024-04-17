Will Sunil Narine Reconsider International Retirement To Play For WI In The T20 World Cup 2024?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After some brilliant performances in the IPL, there seems to be a glimmer of hope for Sunil Narine's return to international cricket, particularly in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just days ago, Narine expressed his certainty of watching the tournament "from home." However, after his spectacular 49-ball century against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, the narrative has taken a more optimistic turn.

During a sideline chat with broadcaster Harsha Bhogle, Narine hinted at the possibility of reconsidering his stance, stating, "It is what it is, but we will have to see what the future holds."

Adding to this intrigue, West Indies captain Rovman Powell, who found himself on the opposing side during the clash on April 16, disclosed his efforts to persuade Narine to end his international retirement.

"For the last 12 months, I have been whispering in his ears," Powell revealed, shedding light on his persistent attempts to coax Narine back into the fold. However, Powell noted, "he's blocked out everyone."

Undeterred, Powell sought assistance from fellow West Indian cricketers, including Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Nicholas Pooran, in his mission to sway Narine's decision. With hopes high, Powell expressed optimism that they could "crack his skull" before the team selection for the T20 World Cup.

Narine, who last represented the West Indies in August 2019, announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023, emphasising his focus on franchise cricket in the foreseeable future. Yet, with recent developments hinting at a potential reversal, the cricketing world awaits eagerly to see if Narine will once again don the maroon jersey on the international stage.

