Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 10 Promises Made By TMC In Manifesto; Sparks Row With Pledge To Repeal CAA, NRC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released its election manifesto, two days before the first phase of the election begins.

In the first phase of voting, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri will have polls. The party, in its manifesto, promised to repeal Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Additionally, the manifesto declares that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not be enforced nationwide.

In an effort to give senior individuals in society more financial stability, the TMC also promises to raise the existing old age pension for citizens 60 and older to Rs 1,000 per month.

In addition, the TMC manifesto includes a number of economic and social programs designed to improve the welfare state of the populace. These include the delivery of rations to households at their doorstep, the yearly distribution of ten free cooking cylinders to families living below the poverty line (BPL), and the creation of a "Price Stabilization Fund" to lessen the impact of price variations on necessities.

The TMC manifesto highlights its commitment to creating jobs and education. Among the initiatives it proposes are granting Student Credit Cards worth up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education pursuits, offering 1-year apprenticeships with monthly stipends to graduates and diploma holders up to the age of 25, and tripling the number of scholarships available to SC, ST, and OBC students attending higher education institutions.

In addition, the manifesto places a strong emphasis on agricultural reforms, pledging to formally ensure farmers get the Minimum Support Price (MSP), as suggested by the Swaminathan Commission. This would guarantee that farmers receive a minimum of 50% more than the average cost of production for all crops. It also promises that all job card holders would get a minimum pay of Rs 400 per day for 100 days of guaranteed work, as well as decent accommodation for every impoverished family in the country.

Alleging that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for a third term, she claimed, there will be "no democracy and elections."

The Trinamool Congress is releasing its manifesto in six languages including Nepali and Oi Chiki - the script for the Santhali language.

West Bengal's Lok Sabha Election 2024 is slated to start on April 19 and run in seven stages till June 1. The state has 42 members for the Lok Sabha

and the result of the election is expected to be announced on June 4.

