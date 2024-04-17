Elevating Metastatic Thyroid Cancer Treatment - Revolutionary Advances In Minimally Invasive Approach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New surgical procedures and outstanding survival rates provide renewed hope in metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) treatment, especially bone metastasis. The observation is particularly among younger patients. The positive results seen in DTC are motivating many futuristic breakthroughs in healthcare. In this article, we talk about metastatic DTCs and how the advances in surgery have made a difference.



Dr. Sandeep Nayak, a leading surgical Oncologist in India explains that“DTC is a kind of thyroid cancer that affects cells-producing thyroid hormones. The stage of cancer indicates how extensive the cancer is. In most of the cancers if the cancer has spread to far away organs (metastatic) it is designated stage 4 (last stage). However, in the case of DTC, for people under 55 years of age, it is designated stage 2 even if it has spread to distant organs. This is because these patients tend to do well.”

As elucidated by Dr. Sandeep Nayak, RABIT - Robotic-Assisted Breast-Axillo Thyroidectomy is an innovative surgery that provides DTC patients several advantages, such as speedy recovery, minimal blood loss and no scar in front of the neck. In addition, the precision of robotics and magnification improves the quality of surgery also reducing the complications of surgery. Hence, it is a revolutionary, minimally invasive robotic-assisted thyroid cancer surgery. Hence, it is a preferred choice for both patients and doctors.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak explains the procedure and says,“While improving gland handling and maintaining specimen integrity, RABIT also offers a crisp, symmetrical vision comparable to conventional open surgery. The oncosurgeon makes small incisions to perform the procedure, RABIT surgical process is best suited for removing thyroid tumors that are less than 4cm in size in the hands of new robotic surgeons. With time they can perform more complex work treating larger cancers.”



Dr. Sandeep Nayak recalls a couple of cases that started a journey full of obstacles but ended in victories. A 39-year-old woman arrived at MACS Clinic with continuous pain in her right shoulder and swelling above her chest bone. On further examination, she had a large lump in her thyroid, of size 8 cm by 5 cm mass in the left lobe. Her trachea was pushed to the side by this tumor, suggesting a potentially dangerous illness. The test proved this to be thyroid cancer with spread to the collar bone and sternum bone. The spread of cancer to the bone was the cause of pain. Even this can be effectively treated.



The team of doctors led by Dr. Sandeep Nayak decided to treat this by performing a Robotic-Assisted breast-axillary thyroidectomy (RABIT) to remove the thyroid gland. This was followed by radiation to the bone metastasis to kill the cancer in the bone. The patient had radioiodine therapy after that which is a targeted treatment to kill thyroid cancer cells.

In another similar case, a 48-year-old man complaining of painful swelling in his left hip bone reached out to MACS Clinic through a reference. Though the patient had no previous history of thyroid cancer, additional investigation showed that the cancer had spread from the thyroid. He had earlier undergone a hemi-thyroidectomy in 2014 at a different facility with a likely misdiagnosed outcome.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak treated this metastatic thyroid cancer patient with a completion thyroidectomy for the remaining part of the thyroid and radiation therapy to the bone metastasis. Like in the first instance, radioiodine therapy is a reliable approach to get rid of any cancer cells that might still be present. Both patients are doing well today.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak has observed an interesting trend in cancer patients, which he states,” Survivability rates are encouraging due to medical advancements. The survival percentage for patients with thyroid cancer with bone metastases and are receiving the right treatment are higher than 70% in the last decade. This proves that we are on the right track to battle and overcome cancer.'



For Dr Sandeep Nayak, both these cases are apt examples as they serve as evidence of the progress made in medicine and the efficacy of specialized thyroid cancer treatments. These patient experiences serve as valuable examples of how thorough treatment regimens, early detection, and precise diagnosis ensure the best possible results for patients.



