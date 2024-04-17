Kuwait Essential Regional Partner To NATO -- Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani underscored Wednesday importance of strategic cooperation between Kuwait and NATO, as Kuwait is an essential partner in boosting regional stability and security in the Arabian Gulf region.

Ambassador Al-Qahtani spoke to KUNA on sidelines of an international conference marking 75 years since establishment of alliance. The conference, held in Rome, was inaugurated by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Inviting former Interior Minister and chief of national security Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah as a keynote speaker on security and peace at a time of global changes, reflects the significance of Kuwait's regional role, stated Al-Qahtani.

Al-Qahtani also called it an opportunity for the exchange of perspectives on preserving global stability especially during these tumultuous times.

Sheikh Thamer called for intensifying cooperation between the military alliance and states of the Istanbul initiative to arrive at sought after results.

Kuwait joined the Istanbul cooperation initiative back in 2004, and since then has adopted an active role in facing regional and international challenges. (end)

