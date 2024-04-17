Hamas Leader Haniyeh To Visit Turkiye This Weekend: Erdogan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan said Wednesday he will host the Palestinian leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Turkiye this weekend.

“The leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest this weekend,” Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel, told partners.

Private television channel NTV reported that the two men would meet on Saturday at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul.