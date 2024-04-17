Top Indian Execs join forces to train C-suites in Digital Leadership

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 17, 2024: In a pioneering initiative, top academics and executives have come together to launch a comprehensive Doctorate in Business Administration program to train C-suite professionals in Digital Leadership with Golden Gate University, a San Francisco-based university.



Designed in collaboration with Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha - the Founding Dean of ISB Hyderabad and Ashoka University, currently Co-founder and Chairman of upGrad Harappa, this 36-month program powered by upGrad is poised to empower Indian Executives with essential technology, innovation, decision-making and leadership skills for driving enhanced business outcomes. “This program is for ambitious and driven senior leaders who want to make a mark and leave a legacy. It draws on the inputs from our active and potential learners who have over 10+ years of work experience and now want to go further in leveraging technology to unlock the next growth phase in their enterprises. They want to be seen as thought leaders, contribute and give back to the society, empowered by a doctoral degree. This program enables C-suite executives, especially those from non-tech backgrounds, to build powerful networks and connections for the future.” said Dr. Sinha while commenting on the genesis of the program.



Addressing the imperative need for senior executives to not only adapt to emerging technologies, but also navigate and lead digital disruptions confidently and effectively, the program seamlessly blends industry-relevant coursework with practical industry exposure. Commencing with an ice-breaker in Mumbai, the program will also offer offshore immersion experiences in Dubai/Singapore and San Francisco. Learners get the chance to learn from top Indian Execs such as Ronnie Screwvala (Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad), CP Gurnani (Former MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra), Adil Zainulbhai (Former India Chairman, McKinsey & Company), Ipsita Dasgupta (MD, HP India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), Naveen Tewari (Founder and CEO of InMobi Group), Gautam Kumra (Chairman, Asia, McKinsey & Company), Jaspreet Bindra (Founder and MD, The Tech Whisperer Limited) and Rajat Dhawan (India Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company) who will be facilitating 20+ hours of industry masterclass.



Furthermore, the program includes over 250 hours of live sessions taught by a stellar faculty including Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, (Founding Dean, ISB and PhD from UPenn), Dr. Kamini Gupta (PhD from London Business School), and Dr. Vinay Singh (PhD from Yale), Dr. Sanna Palsule (PhD from Cambridge), Dr. Gregory Dunn (PhD from National University of Singapore) and Dr. Ira Chatterjee (PhD from IIFT). The modules are designed in a manner that helps senior executives refine their interpersonal skills and leverage them to unlock stronger growth opportunities, which is achieved through program elements such as 75+ hours of research mentoring and workshops and 20 + hours of book club discussions with industry experts. Additionally, as a part of the curriculum, learners - based on performance and grading - get to co-author editorials/op-eds, build their thought journey portfolios, gain exclusive strength coaching through the in-house STEER framework and the opportunity to join Golden Gate University, San Francisco as an adjunct professor.

“This is a high-quality and unique DBA program that is one of its kind in its design and outcomes. It should be an aspirational program for the senior talent in India that wants to invest in their personal growth and leadership development. It also helps them unlearn and relearn for the future which promises to be an era driven by technological disruptions and innovations.” added Dr. Sinha.

Led by industry stalwarts and notable academicians, the program exemplifies India's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in leadership by leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies.



The Doctorate of Business Administration in Digital Leadership is Golden Gate University’s exclusive online program with an extensive selection process based on comprehensive profile screening before confirming every enrolment. Skilling major upGrad is actively inviting enrollments and the first batch is expected to commence on 30th June, 2024.







