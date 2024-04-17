Ecole Ducasse Paris Studio Presents Its Exclusive Bespoke Gourmet Workshops For The Paris 2024 Olympic Games

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 17th April 2024: On the occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Ecole Ducasse - Paris Studio proudly unveils a series of unique culinary workshops, specifically designed to introduce French gastronomy and Alain Ducasse's culinary philosophy to companies and their guests from around the world during this exceptional global event. Nestled in warm and recently renovated premises at the heart of Paris's prestigious 16th arrondissement, the school offers a unique opportunity for an immersion into in the art of French cuisine and pastry-making, accompanied by expert chefs.



Culinary experiences designed for companies and their guests



In the spirit of sharing and excellence advocated by Alain Ducasse, the teams have developed four outstanding culinary experiences offered in English and French, providing a unique opportunity to celebrate French culture:



Alain Ducasse bistro cuisine (1h45, Euro99 excl. VAT per person): A workshop that transports you to the world of Alain Ducasse bistros. It begins with one hour of preparation of a traditional dish inspired by the menus served in these establishments, followed by 45 minutes of tasting, accompanied by a coffee with a selection of delectable treats prepared by our pastry chef.



All about macarons (1h30, Euro79 excl. VAT per person): Immerse yourself in the sweet world of macaroons. After an hour of practical instruction, you'll taste your creations along with a little bowl of cider, for a deliciously friendly moment.



Picnic hamper in Paris (1h30, Euro69 excl. VAT per person): Prepare a chic French-style picnic from A to Z, including a typical French sandwich and dessert. Then take your gourmet hamper away for a relaxing moment by the Seine and an authentic Parisian experience.



Wine and cheese pairing (2h, Euro109 excl. VAT per person): Explore the perfect harmony that exists between French cheeses and wines. Discover memorable pairings designed by Alain Ducasse under the guidance of our head sommelier in our exclusive wine cellar.



In addition to these exclusive formats for the Paris Games, the Ecole Ducasse - Paris Studio continues to offer its catalog

of gourmet events. These include a variety of cooking and pastry-making classes lasting from two to four hours; two-and-a-half-hour participatory cocktail workshops; three- to four-hour team cooking challenges; as well as two-hour wine-tasting sessions. The team offers a range of bespoke, turnkey packages to ensure that every event is unique and meets every need.



An immersion into French art de vivre



Available exclusively during the Olympic Games period, these formats are an exceptional opportunity to immerse oneself in French gastronomy and enrich the Games experience with a touch of refinement and expertise.



For companies, these training courses are a unique opportunity to offer their employees and customers an enriching cultural and culinary experience, which will make an unforgettable addition to their stay in Paris during the 2024 Olympics.



All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy, the broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs:

from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two-, four-or six-month programs for career changers, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor's degree in culinary and pastry arts.



Ecole Ducasse is part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education. In October 2023, Ecole Ducasse was awarded the title of World's Best Culinary Education Institution.



