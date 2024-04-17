New Package From Denmark: Ukraine To Receive $313 Million In Military Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark has announced the allocation of the 17th military aid package to Ukraine worth DKK 2.2 billion ($313 million). Most of the aid will go to the defense sector.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense reports this, according to Ukrinform.



"Denmark has announced the allocation of the 17th package of military assistance to Ukraine worth DKK 2.2 billion (USD 313 million). DKK 200 million will be used to invest in the Ukrainian defense sector. Among other things, the funds will be allocated to strengthen maritime capabilities, purchase ammunition, drones and production of missile components," the statement said.

As noted, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov thanked Denmark and Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen personally for their unwavering support and strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The Danish Defense Minister, in turn, noted that he sees great potential in the cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry.

"In March, I visited a number of Ukrainian defense companies in Kyiv, and it became clear that there is great potential for future cooperation that can supply the necessary equipment to Ukraine to help change the situation on the battlefield," said Troels Lund Poulsen.

As reported earlier, Denmark will support Ukrainian defense manufacturers and allocate 300 million kroner to support the private sector in Ukraine.