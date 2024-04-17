Compulsory Medical Insurance Fees Update In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Based on the application of the State Agency for CompulsoryMedical Insurance, the budget details for compulsory medicalinsurance fees have been updated to facilitate the timely and fulltransfer of contributions to the respective funds.

According to Azernews , the Ministry of Economy,together with the State Tax Service, has released information onthis matter.

The amount of fees on compulsory medical insurance (CMI) percapita in Azerbaijan is envisaged to be 122.94 manat ($72.32) in2024.

This is stated in the conclusion of the Accounts Chamber ofAzerbaijan on the draft law "On State Budget for 2024".

The mentioned figure is an increase in accordance with theprojected consumer price index at the end of 2023 at 9.5percent.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 willamount to 34.1 billion manat ($20 billion), expenditures - 36.7billion manat or $21.5 billion (including centralised revenues -33.3 billion manat or $19.5 billion, local revenues - 773.1 millionmanat or $454.7 million, centralised expenditures - 35.9 billionmanat or $21.1 billion, and local expenditures - 782.4 millionmanat or $460.2 million).

According to the information, details of the updated requisiteshave been posted on the institution's website.

