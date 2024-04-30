IMD Forecasts Heatwave In 11 States Today, Heavy Showers In North-Eastern States Till May 2 Check Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin has forecast heatwave conditions over eleven states today, May 1. The heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, as per the IMD forecast's weather forecast predicts heatwave to severe heat wave conditions in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand till May 2. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat will also witness heatwave to severe heat wave conditions during the next 4 days conditions are also forecast in Maharashtra today, and in Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 2.The weather bulletin states,“A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh and a trough runs from Bihar to Manipur across the cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels.”Thus, given these atmospheric conditions, following weather conditions will prevail:The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura until May 5. Sikkim may witness isolated hailstorm today showers likely in north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till May 2, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until May 3.
“A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan & neighbourhood in lower & middle tropospheric levels,” an IMD statement said.
