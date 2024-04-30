Google Doodle Today: Celebrating Achievements And Contributions Of Workers Worldwide With Labour Day Doodle

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle today: To appreciate the role and hard work of workers across the world, Google has dedicated its latest edition of the Google logo to celebrate International Labour Day 2024. The doodle portrays the myriad tasks performed by workers which makes our lives easier every day Read: Google Doodle today: Celebration of Tari Rangkuk Alu; all you need to know about the Indonesian bamboo danceLabour Day DoodleAlphabet-owned Google has opted for a unique way to celebrate culture, identities, historical movements, iconic personalities, etc by creatively bringing some changes to its logo. On Labour Day, celebrated every year on 1 May, Google has changed its logo. The Labour Day Doodle will appear in countries of South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, etc Labour Day Doodle visible in India?The Google Doodle is not visible in India, however, it is visible when someone will search anything on Google from Pakistan.

International Labour Day 2024Labour Day, is celebrated every year on

on May 1st in several countries around the world. It is a tribute to the achievements of workers and the labor movement. The labour movement originated in the late 19th century when the labour movement was advocating for better working conditions, fair wages, and the eight-hour workday Read: Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial beauty of planet's natural beauty. Check detailsHistory of Labour DayThe historical significance of the day is intertwined with the struggle for workers' rights, particularly in the United States and Canada. In the late 19th century, labour unions organised strikes and protests to demand better working conditions, including the infamous Haymarket affair in Chicago in 1886, where a peaceful labour rally turned violent. In response to these events, the International Socialist Conference declared May 1st as International Workers' Day in 1889. The day was announced to honour the Haymarket martyrs. It was also a symbol of solidarity among workers worldwide Day significanceOn this day, various events, including parades, rallies, and speeches are organised to honour the contributions of workers to society and to continue advocating for workers' rights and social justice. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for fair labor practices and the importance of solidarity among workers globally. While the date and specific traditions associated with Labour Day may vary from country to country, its underlying message remains consistent: to recognize and honor the efforts of workers and to strive for a more just and equitable society.

MENAFN30042024007365015876ID1108159505