NCCAL Participates In 4Th Session Of Gulf Cinema Festival In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) is participating in the Gulf Cinema Festival in its fourth session, held in Riyadh, with six short and long documentaries.

The Kuwaiti participation comes within the framework of the efforts exerted for supporting the Kuwaiti talents in this field, said Head of Kuwaiti delegation to the festival Musaed Al-Zamel.

In a statement to (KUNA), Assistant Undersecretary for art sector in the NCCAL, Al-Zamel, said that the Kuwaiti participation aims to enhance the artistic level of cinema makers in Kuwait and to increase their experience through dialogue, and art seminars held during the festival.

The NCCAL also affords both moral and material support for Kuwaiti works in such forums, Al-Zamel explained.

The festival began on Sunday and lasts for five days, amid the participation of 29 short and long narrative, documentary films competing on nine awards that cover categories related to film making such as directing, photo shooting, music, and acting.

It will also honor five significant cinema characters from the GCC countries that brought the regional cinema to international levels.

The delegation included numbers of Director Manager of Communication and Media Management Yousef Al-Jamaan, Mohammad Al-Khaldi for Foreign Culture, Areej Al-Hamdan from Communication and Media Sector, in addition to a number of famous Kuwaiti actors and directors. (end)

