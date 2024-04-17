Hundreds Of Palestinians Protest Incarceration Of Innocents In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 17 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of Palestinians protested the incarceration of innocents in occupation prisons in West Bank towns on Wednesday. The protests are taking place on April 17, Palestinian Prisoner Day.

This is coinciding with Israeli occupation dangerous escalation, aggression and ongoing genocide in Gaza Strip.

Protestors carried the flag of Palestine, pictures of captives, demanded a ceasefire and the release of all captives.

Chief of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Agency, Qadorah Faris, spoke to KUNA of the grueling conditions that captives are subjected to; the harassment, abuse, starvation and prohibited family visits.

He mentioned that concerned local authorities have been in contact with international bodies, relaying the horrific details of the past six months.

More than 9,500 are held captive in occupation prisons, and are subjected to torture, medical neglect, abuse, and starvation that killed 16 prisoner.

Gaza detainees' remain under forced disappearance as the occupation refuses to disclose information, and is holding them captive in prisons and camps. (end)

