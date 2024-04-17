Shooting At Salman Khan's Residence: Mumbai Crime Branch To Record Dabangg Actor's Statement

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "\"The Mumbai Crime Branch will record the statement of Bollywood actor Salman Khan as a witness in the case pertaining to firing outside his Bandra residence on Sunday,\" police sources told ANI on Wednesday said that earlier when Mumbai Police officials reached Salman Khan's house after the firing incident, the actor was reportedly angry and worried about the security of his family.\"The Bollywood star also raised questions about the security provided by Mumbai Police saying that such an incident took place despite heavy deployment of security personnel at his place,\" sources were quoted as saying.

