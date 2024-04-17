Arab League: Containing Situation In Region Begins With Putting End To Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 17 (KUNA) - Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, said that containing the security situation in the region begins with putting an end to the massacre that Israeli occupation continues to commit daily in Gaza.

In a statement Wednesday, the Arab League noted that this came during Aboul Gheit's meeting with the head of the UN Truce Supervision Organization mission concerned with follow-up and field monitoring of the implementation of the armistice agreements between Israeli occupation and its neighbors, Major General Patrick Gochat.

He stressed that political solutions remain the best way to achieve security for all parties, but it remains difficult to reach such solutions with the Israeli occupation insisting on achieving its goals by using armed force and continuing to target civilians.

According to the statement, the meeting witnessed an exchange of views on the regional situation in light of the war that Israeli occupation continues to wage against the Gaza Strip in defiance of international and humanitarian law. (end)

mfm











MENAFN17042024000071011013ID1108105580