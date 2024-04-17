Urban Air Mobility Market Is Expected To Exceed USD 39.05 Billion By 2031, Driven By Innovation And Increasing Demand

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Urban Air Mobility Market Overview:

The growth of the Urban Air Mobility Market is fueled by increasing urbanization, rising traffic congestion, and technological advancements in electric propulsion and autonomous flight systems. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and investments in UAM infrastructure contribute to market expansion.

The SNS Insider report indicates that The Urban Air Mobility Market is projected to reach USD 39.05 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 34.2% during the Forecast Period of 2024-2031.

Major Key Players Included are:



Volocopter GmbH

Neva Aerospace

Kitty Hawk

Pipistrel Group

EHang

Lilium

Airbus

Workhorse Group Inc

Opener The Boeing Company and other players.

Market Report Scope:

As urban populations burgeon and traffic congestion worsens, there's an escalating need for transportation options capable of surmounting these challenges. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is driven by factors like growing smart city initiatives, rising environmental concerns, and advancements in UAM technology, the market is witnessing unprecedented growth. Commuters, as well as businesses, are seeking faster and more efficient ways to navigate congested cities and move goods swiftly and reliably. UAM fulfills these demands by offering rapid and direct connections between urban locations, bypassing the limitations of ground infrastructure. Its flexibility allows for direct transportation to destinations, reducing travel times compared to ground-based alternatives. Moreover, the convenience factor plays a vital role, as individuals can request UAM vehicles on-demand, enjoying seamless point-to-point travel. UAM also caters to specific use cases such as emergency medical services and last-mile delivery, contributing to sustainable development in urban transportation. The lack of qualified workers and skills also poses challenges for the UAM industry, particularly in areas such as aircraft manufacturing and operation.

Market Analysis:

The Urban Air Mobility Market is being propelled by various driving factors such as technological advancements, increasing investments in UAM infrastructure, growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions, and supportive government initiatives. Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is expected to drive market growth significantly. However, the regulatory framework needs to adapt to UAM's continuous technological advancements, presenting challenges in terms of integration, certification, and infrastructure development.

Segment Analysis:

Based on platform architecture, the fixed-wing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2031 due to its longer flight range and higher payload capacity, making it suitable for various applications including cargo transportation and aerial commuting. In terms of platform, the air taxis and Cargo Air Vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the increasing demand for urban air mobility services for passenger transport and goods delivery, driven by urbanization and e-commerce growth. By Range, the intercity segment is predicted to experience the highest growth due to the rising need for fast and efficient transportation between cities, driven by increasing urbanization and business activities. Regarding Platform operations, the autonomous segment is expected to create significant revenue in the global market due to advancements in artificial intelligence, sensor technology, and autonomous flight systems, enabling safe and reliable autonomous operations.

Key Market Segmentation

By Platform



Air Shuttles and & Air Metro

Air Taxis, Cargo Air Vehicles

Personal Air Vehicles

Last-mile Delivery Vehicles Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency Vehicles

By Platform Opeations



Autonomous Piloted

By Range



Intracity Intercity

By Platform Architecture



Fixed Wing Hybrid Rotory Wing

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

The Russia-Ukraine war has had reverberating effects on the global Urban Air Mobility Market. With disruptions in the supply chain and geopolitical uncertainties, market players are facing challenges in sourcing components and materials, leading to delays in production and delivery schedules. Additionally, fluctuations in fuel prices and currency exchange rates are impacting operational costs, affecting profit margins for UAM operators. Moreover, the geopolitical tensions have dampened investor confidence, slowing down investments in UAM infrastructure and technology development. However, amidst these challenges, there are also opportunities for market players to diversify their supply chains, explore alternative sourcing options, and strengthen partnerships to mitigate risks and navigate through turbulent times.

Impact of Economic Slowdown:

The economic slowdown resulting from various factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions has adversely affected the Urban Air Mobility Market. Reduced consumer spending and business investments have led to a decrease in demand for UAM services, affecting market growth. Additionally, uncertainty surrounding economic policies and trade agreements has contributed to investor hesitancy, further dampening market prospects. However, as economies recover and stabilize, there is potential for renewed growth in the UAM market, driven by increasing urbanization, technological advancements, and supportive government initiatives aimed at revitalizing key sectors.

Key Regional Developments:

North America held the greatest share in 2023 due to its robust infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, high adoption of UAM technology, presence of key market players, and increasing investments in UAM projects. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024-2031 owing to rapid urbanization, rising demand for efficient transportation solutions, government initiatives promoting UAM development, increasing investments in infrastructure projects, and the presence of emerging market players.

Key Takeaways for Urban Air Mobility Market :



Rising urbanization and traffic congestion are driving demand for Urban Air Mobility solutions.

Technological advancements in electric propulsion and autonomous flight systems are reshaping the UAM landscape.

Regulatory challenges and economic uncertainties present hurdles for market growth. North America dominates the UAM market, while Asia Pacific offers significant growth opportunities.

Recent Developments:



In April 2023, Joby Aviation, Inc. extended its contract with the United States Air Force under the Agility Prime program.

In March 2023, Lilium Aviation GmbH partnered with Air-Dynamic SA to purchase up to five Lilium Jets.

In March 2023, Eve Holding, Inc. and Ferrovial Vertiports signed a Letter of Intent to explore the use of Urban Air Traffic Management software solution. In March 2023, Ferrovial Airports and Eve Holding, Inc. entered into a partnership to develop vertiports and eVTOL operations.

