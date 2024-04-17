Battery Energy Storage System Market To Reach USD 34.5 Billion By 2031 Driven By Surge In Renewable Energy Integration

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market value was USD 5.67 Billion in 2023 and is poised for significant growth, reaching a projected value of USD 34.5 billion by 2031. With a CAGR of 25.3% During Forecast period of 2024-2031. This growth is primarily Driven by the ongoing revolution in renewable energy and the increasing need to integrate these fluctuating sources into the grid effectively.

Growing Demand Across End-Use Sectors

The decreasing cost of lithium-ion batteries, a key component in BESS, is making them more accessible for various applications. the growing adoption of low-carbon economies further incentivizes the use of BESS as a clean and sustainable energy storage solution. The market for BESS is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply across various sectors. Industries such as telecommunications, data centres, and maritime operations require consistent power, and BESS can provide a dependable backup during outages or peak demand periods. The anticipated population surge and rapid industrial development in the coming years will further help to increase the demand for uninterrupted energy, propelling the BESS market forward.

Top Companies Featured in Battery Energy Storage System Market Report:



ABB

Exide Technologies

AES Energy Storage

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Hoppecke Batteries Inc.

Hitachi

LG Energy Solutions

Toshiba Corporation

BYD Company Limited

Enersys

Tesla

Nissan

General Electric

Honeywell Corporation Panasonic Corporation

The BESS market landscape is witnessing a wave of innovation and strategic acquisitions. Leading players are continuously developing new and advanced BESS units to cater to the growing demand. For instance, Tesvolt's technologically advanced TS-I HV 80 battery, launched in March 2021, caters specifically to shaving load peaks and meeting the demands of commercial and industrial clients. Additionally, established corporations like LG Energy Solution are acquiring companies like NEC Energy Solutions to expand their BESS product portfolios and strengthen their market presence.

Battery Energy Storage System Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY STORAGE



Front-of-the-meter Behind-the-meter

BY ELEMENT



Battery

Hardware Others

BY BATTERY



Lithium-Ion Batteries

Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

Flow Batteries Others

By Battery , The Lithium-ion batteries Segment Dominates due to their high energy density, longer cycle life, and superior efficiency.

BY CONNECTION



On-grid Off-grid

BY OWNERSHIP



Customer-Owned

Third-Party Owned Utility-Owned

In terms of ownership , utility-owned BESS holds the largest share owing to the increasing demand for peak shaving and grid stability solutions.

BY ENERGY CAPACITY



Below 100 MWh

Between 100 to 500 MWh Above 500 MWh

By energy capacity , systems Above 500 MWh dominate the market due to their suitability for large-scale grid integration and efficient renewable energy management.

BY APPLICATION



Residential

Commercial Utility

By Application , the utility segment is projected to lead the market due to electrification initiatives in remote areas, while the non-residential segment is anticipated to witness steady growth driven by rising energy security concerns across industries.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a multifaceted impact on the BESS market. the war has disrupted the supply chain for critical BESS materials, potentially leading to cost inflation and project delays. The war has also heightened the focus on energy security and grid resilience, potentially accelerating the adoption of BESS to reduce dependence on volatile fossil fuels.

An economic slowdown could potentially reduce the BESS market growth in the short term. Reduced investments across industries could lead to a decline in demand for BESS from commercial and industrial sectors. For example, a slowdown in the construction sector results to a decrease in demand for BESS for backup power in new buildings. However, government initiatives promoting renewable energy integration and grid modernization could mitigate the impact of an economic slowdown and ensure long-term market growth.

Key Regional Developments, Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Market

The Asia Pacific region dominates the BESS market, accounting revenue share of more than 38% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as rapid population growth leading to increasing power demand, rising renewable energy penetration, and increasing government support for clean energy solutions. China, with its focus on lowering technology costs and fostering innovation, is expected to remain the frontrunner in the Asia Pacific BESS market. Government incentives in key regions such as China, Europe, and the US are significantly driving BESS installations. China is expected to be the leader, capturing over 34% of the APAC market, followed by the US at 20% of NA.

North America Region holds is holding the second-largest market share, in that the U.S. at the forefront. The growing number of utilities and corporations prioritizing energy security and safety regulations are driving the market forward. Europe's significant investments in renewable energy and grid infrastructure development are also propelling BESS adoption in the region.

Recent Developments

– In June 2022, General Electric tripled its manufacturing capacity for power electronics systems in solar and battery energy storage, showcasing the industry's commitment to scaling up production.

– The deployment of the world's largest battery-based energy storage project by Fluence Energy in October 2022 signifies the growing importance of BESS in ensuring grid stability and facilitating the energy transition.

Key Takeaways



Government incentives in key regions such as China, Europe, and the US are driving BESS installations. China is expected to be the leader, capturing over 34% of the market, followed by the US at 20%.

BESS plays an major role in integrating renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into the grid. These renewables are variable in nature, and BESS can store excess energy during peak production periods and release it during peak demand times, helping to stabilize the grid.

Gas prices significantly affect BESS revenue generation through a process called arbitrage. When gas prices are high, the spread between buying and selling electricity increases, leading to higher BESS profits. Besides gas prices, the future BESS market will also depend on the level of renewable energy penetration compared to the available flexible capacity within a specific region.

