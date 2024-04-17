UPL Ltd. recognised as ‘Well-Known Trademark’ by the Indian Trademark Registry

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 April 2024: UPL Ltd., a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, has been recognized as a 'Well-Known Trademark' by the Indian Trademark Registry. This prestigious acknowledgment reinforces UPL’s position as one of India's leading agrochemical companies in the market, thereby fostering trust and credibility among customers.



In 2021, UPL filed its first "well-known" trademark application under the new regulations. The petition included comprehensive details about their brand evolution, extensive evidence of public recognition, and information on their various initiatives. After a detailed analysis and procedure, the company received the esteemed ‘Well-known trademark’ title.



In addition to strengthening UPL's brand positioning, this recognition also provides enhanced legal protection, a competitive advantage, simplified marketing efforts, and increased company value.



Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Ashish Dobhal, CEO, UPL SAS, said, “We are honoured to have been recognized as the 'Well-Known Trademark'. This achievement underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to delivering innovative solutions to empower farmers with the best-quality products for enhanced agricultural productivity. This acknowledgment validates our brand's prominence in providing best-in-class agricultural solutions to farmers worldwide."



A "well-known" trademark denotes a high level of recognition among the public, associating the brand with specific goods or services. This recognition is so strong that using a similar mark for different offerings could mislead consumers and create confusion about the source or origin. The 2017 Rules established a streamlined process for seeking "well-known" status. Companies can submit detailed applications to the IP Office, outlining their brand history, evidence of recognition, and supporting documentation.



UPL remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity as it continues to pave the way for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural future.

