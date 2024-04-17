Yalla Ludo and HUAWEI AppGallery Team-Up for an Epic Offline Tournament in Baghdad

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Yalla Ludo, the region's leading mobile board game app, teamed up with HUAWEI AppGallery for a thrilling offline tournament in Baghdad. Abriz Hall buzzed with excitement as 128 passionate players battled for a share of the impressive $10,000 USD prize pool.

This exciting event marked the first of many Yalla Ludo tournaments planned throughout the year, culminating in a grand finale. The massive turnout of 128 players fueled the competitive spirit, showcasing the immense popularity of Yalla Ludo and the thriving mobile gaming community within the AppGallery Gamers Cup ecosystem.

The collaboration between Yalla Ludo and AppGallery Gamers Cup underscores their dedication to providing engaging experiences for gaming enthusiasts and fostering a vibrant mobile gaming scene in the MEA region. This partnership emphasizes their joint commitment to provide an unparalleled gaming experience for users worldwide.

HUAWEI AppGallery's dedication to innovation ensures it remains a leading platform for gamers. The successful conclusion of the Yalla Ludo Offline Championship celebrates AppGallery's dedication to shaping the future of gaming, offering a space for exploration, competition, and connection that goes beyond conventional gaming experiences.

Click here to Download Yalla Ludo on HUAWEI AppGallery today!







MENAFN17042024005513012199ID1108105347