Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, the Cabinet was informed of the Shura Councils approval of a draft law repealing Law No. (2) of 1991 on the imposition of fees for the extraction of certificates issued by the Ministry of Interior and its affiliated bodies, and Law No. (7) of 1991 on the imposition of fees for the extraction of certificates issued by the Ministry of Defense.

Second, the Cabinet approved the draft decision of the Minister of Finance establishing departments in the administrative units that make up the General Authority of Customs and determining its terms of reference.

Third, the Cabinet approved hosting of the 6th Arab Ministerial Forum for Housing and Urban Development 2025.

Fourth, the Cabinet approved the following:

1- Draft grant agreement between Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in the State of Qatar and the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) 2024.

2- Draft basic contribution agreement to support UNRWAs regular resources for the years 2023-2024, between Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East 2023.

3- Draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation on mutual recognition of seafarers certificates between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Panama.

Fifth, the Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify the following:

1- Memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the agricultural field between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Tunisia.

2- Memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of information and communications technology between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tunisia.

Sixth, the Cabinet reviewed the following two draft decisions and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- Draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the protection of endangered species and their natural habitats.

2- Draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on banning the import and circulation of some types of animals and plants and their parts.

