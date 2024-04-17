Russia Preparing Provocation Against Ukraine To Accuse It Of Illegal Arms Trafficking In Africa - Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As the positions of the Russian Federation and its proxy forces are weakening on the African continent, Russian special services are preparing a special information operation against Ukraine, allegedly related to the illegal circulation of Western weapons.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The Kremlin will try to accuse Ukrainian special forces of allegedly using foreign-made weapons during hostilities in Sudan.

For this purpose, Russian propagandists plan to publish in media outlets, including Libyan ones, paid stories and fabricated photos of American weapons previously captured by mercenaries from the so-called Wagner Group during the war in Ukraine.

Such stories are aimed at discrediting Ukraine and its partners and accusing Western allies of uncontrolled weapons circulation with Ukraine's participation, the HUR said.

The Kremlin will also try to emphasize that elite Ukrainian special forces are participating in hostilities in Africa at a time when Russia is waging a genocidal war in Ukraine.

Russia preparing to redeploy Wagner fighters from Africa Corps to Belgorod region - ISW

At the same time, in connection with ongoing religious holidays in the Muslim world, in particular in some African countries, the Russian special services were forced to fabricate the necessary photo materials in Belarus, the intelligence said.

According to the HUR, Ukraine and its Defense Forces continue to act exclusively within the framework of international law and the UN Charter, with respect for the sovereignty of all countries and have nothing to do with any illegal actions related to illegal arms trafficking.

Earlier reports said that Russia was conducting an information operation on the topic of people dodging military service in an effort to split Ukrainian society.

