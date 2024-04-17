Slovak premier clarifies why he will attempt to block Ukraine from joining NATO

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has reiterated his country's stance against Ukraine's accession to NATO, warning of heightened risks of global conflict if such a move were to occur.



Fico affirmed that Slovakia would veto any attempt by Ukraine to join the United States-led military alliance, emphasizing the need for a neutral Ukraine to safeguard regional stability.



In a statement reported by the Noviny.sk news website, Fico underscored Slovakia's sovereign decision-making and its commitment to maintaining neutrality in the face of external pressure.



He emphasized that Slovakia's interests would be jeopardized if Ukraine were to become a NATO member state, characterizing it as a potential catalyst for a larger international conflict.



Fico's remarks align with Slovakia's diplomatic approach, which advocates for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Alongside neighboring Hungary, Slovakia has emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving the crisis, rejecting the notion of escalating tensions through military intervention.



Since assuming office in October 2023, Fico has reversed previous decisions to provide military assistance to Ukraine and has staunchly opposed the deployment of NATO troops in the region.



Despite assertions from United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding Ukraine's eventual NATO membership, both President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have maintained that Ukrainian accession will not occur until the conflict with Russia is resolved.



As Ukraine continues to pursue NATO membership, Slovakia's firm stance underscores the complexities and geopolitical implications of the alliance's expansion. Fico's declaration reflects Slovakia's commitment to regional stability and its prioritization of diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe.

MENAFN17042024000045015687ID1108105088