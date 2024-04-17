Israel demands additional sanctions on Iran

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Iran's massive airstrike on Israeli territory, Israel's foreign ministry has called for international sanctions on Iran to be bolstered. The attack, carried out by Tehran in response to the alleged bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus earlier in the month, has escalated tensions between the two nations. While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the embassy bombing, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's implied responsibility has intensified the situation.



Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has spearheaded efforts to garner support for increased sanctions on Iran's missile program and the designation of the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization. Katz has engaged with counterparts from 32 countries, urging them to take decisive action against Iran to curb its aggressive behavior. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Katz warned of the need to halt Iran's activities before it's too late, advocating for a combination of military and diplomatic measures to address the threat.



Israel's war cabinet convened its fifth meeting to discuss potential responses to Iran's actions, with a focus on formulating a clear and decisive course of action. Despite initial speculation about a potential full-scale war, the United States has indicated its reluctance to participate in an Israeli counteroffensive and expects any response to be limited in scope. Experts warn of the economic toll a prolonged conflict with Iran could exact on the Israeli economy, highlighting the need for strategic and measured responses.



Meanwhile, efforts are underway within the Group of Seven (G7) countries to coordinate a package of measures against Iran. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed ongoing discussions within the G7 to address the escalating tensions in the region. As Israel intensifies its calls for international action against Iran, the situation remains fluid, with diplomatic efforts and military preparedness shaping the response to the unfolding crisis.

