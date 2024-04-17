Yellen sounds alarm on mounting tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) In a stern warning issued on Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted the significant global economic risks stemming from the intensifying tensions in the Middle East. Yellen emphasized that the United States and its allies stand prepared to utilize sanctions as a tool to counter what they perceive as Iran's disruptive and destabilizing actions in the region.



Yellen's remarks came ahead of the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, where discussions are expected to center around the mounting friction between Iran and Israel. She pointed to Iran's recent missile strike on Israel over the weekend, characterizing it as yet another troubling example of Tehran's aggressive behavior.



The Iranian attack on Israel, purportedly in retaliation for an Israeli operation targeting the Iranian consulate in Syria, has escalated tensions further. In response, Israeli military leaders have vowed retaliation, heightening concerns about a potential cycle of violence that could have far-reaching consequences.



Yellen underscored the gravity of the situation by referencing not only the recent missile strike but also the broader pattern of Iranian actions, including support for Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. She cautioned that such actions pose a direct threat to regional stability and carry the potential for significant economic fallout on a global scale.



As world leaders and policymakers gather for the IMF and World Bank meetings, the specter of heightened conflict between Israel and Iran looms large on the agenda. Against the backdrop of Israel's ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip, the situation in the region remains precarious, with the potential to further destabilize an already fragile global economic landscape.

