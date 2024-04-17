COP29 To Spotlight Critical Global Climate Agenda Issues, Energy Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has expressedconfidence in bringing forward the most acute topics related to theglobal climate agenda during COP29, Azernews reports, citing the minister's speech at the InternationalRenewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) event in Abu Dhabi.

"COP29 in Azerbaijan this year is poised to build upon theachievements of COP28 in Dubai regarding climate concerns. I firmlybelieve that in Baku, during COP29, we will drive forward the mostcritical agendas, notably addressing the financing of climatechange mitigation measures, a matter of paramount importance,"Shahbazov emphasised.

In his opinion, the new collective goal of climate protection isof extreme importance.

"COP29 will additionally provide a superb forum for deliberatingon the advancement of strategies concerning green hydrogen is resolute in its commitment to advancing climate andgreen energy objectives. At COP29, Azerbaijan stands prepared totake a leading role in fostering global unity in combating climatechange," Shahbazov added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision wasmade at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 lastyear. Baku will become the centre of the world and will receiveabout 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is anagreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992to prevent dangerous human interference with the climatesystem.

The COP-the Conference of the Parties-is the highest legislativebody overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention onClimate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to theConvention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is heldannually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin,and its secretariat is located in Bonn.