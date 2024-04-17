Mi-8 Helicopter Destroyed In Russia Ukrainian Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Mi-8 transport helicopter has been destroyed at the Kryazh air base in the Russian city of Samara.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On April 17, 2024, a Mi-8 transport helicopter was destroyed at the Kryazh air base in the city of Samara. The aggressor used the helicopter in the war against Ukraine for the transportation of weapons and personnel," the military intelligence agency said, publishing a respective video.

The intelligence added that a helicopter of this type could cost $10-15 million.

As was reported earlier, on March 22, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed in the Russian Federation near the village of Rovenki, Belgorod region.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate