Russians Hit Chernihiv With Three Iskander Missiles Regional Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles early on Wednesday, April 17.

Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, said this in a comment to public broadcaster Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians hit Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles," Chaus said.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 11 people were killed, 22 injured and at least three people listed as missing in Chernihiv following Russian missile strikes.