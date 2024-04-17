Licensed Building Areas Decrease By 19.7% In First 2 Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) - The total area of licensed buildings across Jordan during the first two months of 2024 amounted to approximately 1.202 million square meters, indicating a decrease of 19.7 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2023, where the total area stood at 1.496 million square meters.According to the Department of Statistics' issued Wednesday, the total number of building permits issued in the Kingdom during this period reached 3,452 permits, marking a decrease of 14.2 percent from the 4,022 permits issued during the same period last year.Among the licensed buildings, the areas designated for residential purposes accounted for about 1.007 million square meters, reflecting a significant decline of 23 percent from approximately 1.307 million square meters licensed during the same period last year. Conversely, the area allocated for non-residential purposes witnessed a slight increase, reaching about 195.1 thousand square meters compared to about 189.2 thousand square meters, representing a 3.1 percent uptick.Residential buildings continued to dominate the landscape, constituting 83.8 percent of the total area of licensed buildings, with non-residential buildings comprising the remaining 16.2 percent.In terms of regional distribution, the Central Region emerged as the dominant player, accounting for 70.2 percent of the total licensed building area in the Kingdom, marking an increase of 5.2 percent.Meanwhile, the North Region's share saw a decrease of 16.8 percent, accounting for 20.8 percent of the total licensed building area, and the South Region witnessed a modest increase of 8.4 percent, representing 9 percent of the total licensed building area.