IEA chief criticizes Europe's energy policy decisions

(MENAFN) Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), has voiced criticism against Europe for what he perceives as significant missteps in energy policy, asserting that the continent has fallen behind China and the United States as a result. Birol specifically highlighted two "huge historical mistakes" made by Europe: overreliance on Russian gas and the decision to phase out nuclear energy. In an interview with the Financial Times, Birol emphasized that European industry is now bearing the consequences of these policy choices and advocated for the development of a "new industrial master plan" to facilitate recovery.



Birol's remarks come at a pivotal moment as European Union (EU) leaders prepare to address the bloc's economic competitiveness. He pointed out that Europe's regulatory framework and high energy prices have hindered progress in areas such as manufacturing clean technologies, placing the EU at a disadvantage compared to its global counterparts. Notably, electricity prices in the EU are typically two to three times higher than those in the United States, exacerbating cost burdens for industries, particularly heavy industries.



The IEA chief underscored the challenges faced by existing industries in Europe, particularly heavy industries, which are grappling with significant cost differentials compared to competitors in China and America. Birol's comments highlight the urgent need for Europe to reassess its energy strategy and implement measures to enhance industrial competitiveness.



Despite these challenges, data from the IEA indicate that the EU has made strides in transitioning away from Russian gas, particularly in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a notable milestone, wind energy surpassed gas as the primary source of electricity production in the EU in 2023, signaling progress towards diversifying energy sources and reducing dependence on Russian imports. Although Russian gas once accounted for over 40 percent of the EU's energy supplies, this figure declined to 15 percent in 2023, despite an uptick in imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia.



Birol's critique underscores the complexities of energy policy and the imperative for strategic decision-making to mitigate risks and ensure long-term sustainability. As Europe grapples with energy challenges and seeks to enhance its industrial competitiveness, concerted efforts will be needed to navigate the transition towards cleaner and more resilient energy systems.

