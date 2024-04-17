Cryptocurrency markets expect Bitcoin's fourth half with fallout for mining firms

(MENAFN) The cryptocurrency landscape is abuzz with anticipation as Bitcoin, the leading digital currency, gears up for its fourth halving event, scheduled to take place next Saturday. This impending milestone presents a significant challenge for key players in the cryptocurrency mining sector, as it heralds a reduction in miners' rewards and poses implications for market dynamics.



During the halving process, the rewards granted to miners for successfully validating transactions on the Bitcoin network will be halved. Currently, approximately 900 bitcoins are produced daily, but following the halving, this figure will decrease to around 450 bitcoins per day. This reduction in daily production is expected to have a substantial impact on the revenues of mining companies, potentially amounting to a decline of approximately USD10 billion annually.



The Bitcoin halving phenomenon is characterized as a deflationary feature inherent to the cryptocurrency's design. It entails a reduction in the rate of new Bitcoin production by 50% every four years until the predetermined cap of 21 million Bitcoins is reached by the year 2140. This gradual reduction in supply serves to mitigate inflationary pressures and underscores Bitcoin's scarcity as a digital asset.



The term "Bitcoin halving" specifically refers to the halving of rewards received by miners, which occurs periodically to maintain the predetermined issuance schedule of the cryptocurrency. Since 2020, miners have been awarded 6.25 Bitcoin for each successfully mined block, a figure that will be halved following the upcoming event.



As the cryptocurrency community braces for Bitcoin's fourth halving, market participants are closely monitoring developments and assessing potential implications for mining operations and market dynamics. The halving event underscores the evolving nature of cryptocurrency protocols and the need for stakeholders to adapt to changes in issuance schedules and mining rewards. With each halving event, Bitcoin's scarcity and value proposition are further underscored, shaping the trajectory of the cryptocurrency market and influencing investor sentiment.

MENAFN17042024000045015682ID1108104869