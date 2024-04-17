Ministry Reassures Safety Of Jordanians In UAE Amid Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has assured that no injuries have been reported among Jordanian citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates due to the ongoing weather conditions.Sufian Qudah, spokesperson for the Ministry, conveyed to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that continuous monitoring is being conducted through the Jordanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Jordanian Consulate in Dubai to ensure the well-being of Jordanian nationals across different regions of the Emirates.Qudah urged Jordanians in the UAE to promptly reach out to the embassy, consulate, or the Ministry headquarters in Amman whenever necessary or in need of assistance.