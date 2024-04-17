Jordan-Iraq Electrical Connection Signals Progress Towards Arab Energy Integration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- Jordan's quest for greater Arab energy integration reached a significant milestone with the recent activation of the Jordanian-Iraqi electrical connection. This development underscores Jordan's ambition to emerge as a regional energy hub, facilitating power exports between the kingdom and neighboring Arab states, and leveraging its strategic geographic position for energy transit across multiple destinations.The operationalization of the Jordanian-Iraqi electrical connection on March 30th, as confirmed by Amjad Rawashdeh, General Manager of the National Electric Power Company, marks a pivotal step towards bolstering energy ties between the two countries. The connection links the Jordanian electrical station in Risha with the Iraqi station in Rutba, operating at a voltage of 132 kilovolts to supply power to the Rutba area near the Jordanian border.This interconnection not only reflects strong bilateral relations but also signifies the commitment of both countries towards enhancing cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the economic domain. The leadership's keen interest in the project further emphasizes its strategic importance.His Majesty King Abdullah II recently commended Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid for inaugurating the first phase of the electrical connection project between the two countries, underscoring the imperative of intensifying efforts to implement agreements and joint projects between Jordan and Iraq.The signing of a document in Amman on February 11, 2024, between Iraq and Jordan to supply the Iraqi side with electrical power, starting with a capacity of 40 megawatts in the first phase, is considered a pivotal move towards a broader Arab plan for a unified energy market in the future.Jordan's efforts come amidst a burgeoning pace of electrical connections among Arab states, aimed at fortifying the stability of the Arab electrical grid and serving as a conduit to revitalize common Arab cooperation and achieve energy integration.According to data from the National Electric Power Company, 0.3 gigawatt-hours of energy were exported to the Iraqi grid through the state-owned energy company in March, underscoring the tangible progress made in energy collaboration.