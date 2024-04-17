Enemy Launches Missile Attack On Chernihiv, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces fired missiles at the city of Chernihiv today, causing deaths and injuries.

Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy stuck Chernihiv with missiles. There are dead and wounded," the post reads.

Later, Chaus added that the Russians had launched three missile strikes almost on the center of the city.

"There are dead civilians, many wounded. Now rescuers are working, our medics are working, providing all the necessary assistance. A headquarters has been set up and all necessary assistance will be provided," he said.

As reported, explosions were heard in Chernihiv. Before that, an air raid alert had been announced in Kyiv and a number of regions.