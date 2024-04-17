Man Injured In Enemy Drone Attack On Zmiivka Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region came under an enemy drone attack. A local resident was injured.



According to Ukrinform, this was reporte by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"In Zmiivka, a local resident was injured in a Russian drone attack," the statement said.

It is noted that a 29-year-old man was injured in the morning by an explosive device dropped from a drone. The victim was taken to a hospital where he received first aid. He is now being treated on an outpatient basis.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked seven settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring five people.