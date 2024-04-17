               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Man Injured In Enemy Drone Attack On Zmiivka Village In Kherson Region


4/17/2024 5:17:21 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region came under an enemy drone attack. A local resident was injured.

According to Ukrinform, this was reporte by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"In Zmiivka, a local resident was injured in a Russian drone attack," the statement said.

It is noted that a 29-year-old man was injured in the morning by an explosive device dropped from a drone. The victim was taken to a hospital where he received first aid. He is now being treated on an outpatient basis.

Read also: Enemy launches missile attack on Chernihiv , casualties reported

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked seven settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring five people.

