Missile Strike On Chernihiv: Nine Killed, More Than 20 Wounded

The death toll from Russian missile strikes on the city of Chernihiv has risen to nine. More than 20 people have been injured, according to Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

Earlier, speaking on Ukrainian television, Oleksandr Lomako, the acting mayor of Chernihiv, said that at 09:03 three explosions occurred in a densely populated area of the city.

"An eight-story social infrastructure building was hit. Elements of the walls from the 3rd to the 6th floor and its annexe were visually destroyed," said Lomako.

He noted that people injured in the explosion are now seeking treatment at city hospitals.

"The buildings nearby were damaged, as well as many cars, social and critical infrastructure," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of April 17, three Russian missiles hit the city of Chernihiv, killing civilians and wounding many others.