At Least Ten People Killed In Russian Missile Attack On Chernihiv Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that at least ten people have been killed and twenty more injured in a Russian missile attack on Chernihiv.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram.

“Chernihiv. A rescue operation is underway following a Russian missile strike. There are people under the rubble. As of now, 20 people are reported to have been injured and ten killed. My condolences to their close ones,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, the death toll may still rise, Zelensky stressed.

“This would not have happened if Ukraine had received a sufficient number of air defense systems and if the world's determination to counter Russian terror had been sufficient,” he wrote.

He added that terrorists can“only destroy lives if they first intimidate those who can stop terror and save lives”.

“Determination matters. Support matters. The Ukrainian determination is sufficient. There must be equally sufficient determination from our partners and, as a result, sufficient support,” he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of April 17, Russians fired three missiles at the city of Chernihiv.

Photo: President's Office