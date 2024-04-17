National Carpet Museum To Display Pile And Flat-Woven Rugs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Carpet Museum invites art lovers to enjoy theexhibition "One Life Patterns" on April 19–30.

The event marks the 80th anniversary of People's Artist AydinRajabov, who heads the Decorative and Applied Art Department of theAzerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports.

Co-organised by the Culture Ministry and the National CarpetMuseum, the exhibition will display up to 40 pile and flat-wovencarpets by artists with unique styles and approaches to carpetart.

While creating Oghuz Ongons, Oghuz Tamgas, Tale of Goldfish, DurAt (Pegasus), Sacrificial Lamb, The World Tree, Aghajli, Phoenix,and Novruz Philosophy, he built a plot inspired by the nationaltraditions, tales, and ideas of Turkism; in the carpets Fig Tree,Phaeton Driver, and The Oil Kingdom, he sings his native Absheron,where he was born , while Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan, and Shirvancarpets express his endless love for Azerbaijan.

Being a follower of the outstanding artist and scientist LatifKarimov, Rajabov widely used Turkic and Oghuz ornamental motifs inhis works to combine tradition and modernity.

His carpets' designs are influenced by the Azerbaijani miniatureart of the Middle Ages in some of his narrative carpets.

Distinguished by perfect composition, colouring, technicalfeatures, and geometrical stylization, Aydin Rajabov's art worksare preserved in local and foreign museums and galleries.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum isbeautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolledcarpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, includinginternational symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significantcontribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpetweaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with abeautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at theSartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the CarpetMuseum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collectionof the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' ChoiceAwards.

The award proves once again that the professional activity ofthe National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors fromall over the world.