Lebanese Resistance Attacks Israeli Occupation Forces - NNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Resistance conducted an offensive attack targeting the Israeli occupation forces' outposts with rockets and artillery shells, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Wednesday.

According to the NNA, the Resistance "had targeted the command base of the Israeli enemy's Brigade 91 in Branit barracks with Burkan missiles."

The Resistance also targeted an Israeli occupation military vehicle at the entrance of Metula and Ramya outposts, inflicting casualties on its crew, added NNA.

The "Israeli enemy reconnaissance planes have overflown" and targeted Mount Liban and Khiam town, and "have fired flares above the border towns adjacent to the Blue Line," NNA reported.

Lebanon has faced, since Al-Aqsa Flood operation in Gaza on October 7, continuous military confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese Resistance in the southern borders of Lebanon with occupied Palestine. (end)

