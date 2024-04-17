China, US Dfms Discuss Military Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 17 (KUNA) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stated on Wednesday that China and the US are committed to stabilizing and improving bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of their militaries as a cornerstone for maintaining stability.

Dong made the remarks during a video call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday. He underscored that the Taiwan question was at the core of China's core interests, which brook no compromise, said State-run Xinhua News Agency.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army stands firm against any activities seeking "Taiwan independence" or external support for such separatist actions," the minister said, noting the overall stability in the South China Sea situation.

Dong urged the US to recognize China's firm stance and take practical actions to uphold regional peace, as well as the stability of relations between the two countries and militaries.

Both sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern, the agency added.

However, Xinhua did not mention what Austin said, according to the statement issued by the Pentagon, Austin stressed the importance of keeping military-to-military communication lines between the two countries open, followed a series of other US-China talks dating back to December of last year.

Austin also "underscored the importance of respect for high seas freedom of navigation guaranteed under international law, especially in the South China Sea.

As he reiterated that the US would continue to fly, sail and operate safely and responsibly, wherever international law allows," the statement reads.(end)

