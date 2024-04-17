SGS Middle East Sets The Gold Standard For Food Safety In The Region

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In an era where the integrity of our food supply is constantly under scrutiny, ensuring food safety has become paramount. Amidst this imperative, SGS shines as a steadfast guardian in the heart of the Middle East.

Our unwavering commitment to enhancing food safety and combating food fraud serves as a reliable assurance within the region›s ecosystem. By consistently supporting these vital aspects, we contribute to safeguarding consumer health and reinforcing trust in the industry.

Laboratory testing and product compliance in the UAE

As the leading testing, inspection, and certification company in the region, SGS Middle East plays a crucial role in safeguarding consumer safety. Their team of experts is committed to navigating the evolving challenges within the food sector, employing cutting-edge technology and stringent quality control measures to deliver precise and reliable testing results. With state-of-the-art ISO 17025-accredited laboratories in Dubai, SGS offers comprehensive testing services tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients in the food industry.

However, their commitment extends beyond testing alone. SGS Middle East serves as an authorised certification body for various internationally recognised food safety certifications, including HACCP, ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, and BRCGS. They also provide consulting services and develop training programmes to help organisations meet the demanding requirements of food safety standards.

Halal certifications in the Middle East

In a region where adherence to Islamic dietary laws is of utmost importance, SGS Middle East also stands as a trusted provider of halal certification services. With a team of experienced experts, they ensure compliance with halal standards across industries ranging from food production to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, facilitating access to markets for halal products and enhancing product credibility.

Product conformity assessment programmes

In addition, SGS Middle East also plays a vital role in ensuring the conformity of imported food products with local standards through rigorous product conformity assessment programmes. By conducting laboratory testing, physical inspection, and factory audits, SGS generates reports that evidence product conformity, thereby expediting customs clearance processes for importers and reducing the risk of rejection due to non-compliance.

Industry engagement and support

Beyond their core services, SGS Middle East actively engages with the industry to promote food safety and support community initiatives. From participating in major food events to certifying agricultural endeavours such as the first wheat farm in Maleha, SGS demonstrates its dedication to building and bolstering the food safety sector.

In essence, SGS Middle East serves as a cornerstone of excellence in ensuring food safety and integrity within the region. By continually supporting the ecosystem through their comprehensive services and industry engagement, they not only protect consumer health and trust but also contribute to the sustainable growth of the food industry as a whole. As challenges evolve and standards elevate, SGS Middle East remains committed to setting a gold standard for food safety in the Middle East and beyond.

Quote

Our focus has always been and continues to be on ensuring food safety in the region. Our dedicated team of experts goes above and beyond to guarantee the authenticity of food and food-related products - Anand Nair - Director - Arabian Peninsula at SGS