UAE Rain: Taking Dubai Metro Today? Guide To Red Line, Green Line Amid Service Disruptions

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:48 AM

Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM

Dubai Metro services were severely impacted as the UAE saw unprecedented rain on Tuesday. Operations nearly came to a standstill, leaving around 200 commuters stranded at several stations.

Those planning to take the Metro today are advised to plan their journey carefully. Service disruptions can still be expected as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced scheduled maintenance at stations along the Red and Green lines on Wednesday, April 17. This maintenance work will affect operations at the stations, as well as Metro timings.

Free shuttle bus services will be provided at affected stations to help passengers reach their destinations.

If you're commuting via Dubai Metro today, here's a guide to stations that are open on Red Line and Green Line:

Red Line

Here are the Red Line stations that are operational:



Centrepoint to GGICO

BurJuman to World Trade Centre Jabal Ali to Expo 2020

Those who have to go to affected stations in between are provided shuttle services for free.

Green Line

Here are the Green Line stations that are operational:



Etisalat station to Abu Hail Creek station to Al Ras

Those who have to go to affected stations in between are provided shuttle services for free.

Here's a map of the Dubai Mertro, for your reference:

Around 200 commuters have found themselves stranded at Jebel Ali Metro Station without access to amenities for hours, following the suspension of Dubai Metro operations towards Centrepoint.

In the wake of heavy rains pounding the cit , commuters were left seeking answers from the service providers authority. One resident said, "There is no clarity on when metro services will resume. Tempers are running high as the Zoom stores are closed and toilets are clogged."

